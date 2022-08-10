موقع البرامج
صدور نتائج فحوصات الهواء في حرم مرفأ بيروت… ماذا اظهرت؟
محلي
|
الأربعاء 10 آب 2022
أعلن وزير البيئة في حكومة تصريف الاعمال الدكتور ناصر ياسين “عن متابعة موضوع نوعية الهواء في حرم مرفأ بيروت وفي المناطق المحاذية له بشكل دائم من خلال غرفة العمليات المؤلفة من الاجهزة والادارات المعنية والخبراء، وبتنسيق وحدة إدارة الكوارث في رئاسة مجلس الوزراء”.  

ونشر الوزير ياسين نتيجة الفحوصات التي اجريت مساء أمس في اماكن عدة، بواسطة سرية CBRN  في الجيش وخبراء مختبر البيئة والغذاء والزراعة LEAF في الجامعة الأميركية، والتي تؤكد، في لحظة اجراء الفحوصات، خلو الهواء من مواد سامة”. 

وجاء في نتيجة الفحوصات: 

A monitoring operation was conducted on the 9th Aug 2022 between 17:30 and 20:30 by the LAF CBRN Company in cooperation with AUB LEAF, results are as follows: 

Location 1: 240 m SE at 150o from silos (X: 130612 Y: 218318) 

SO2: Below detectable levels 

NO2: 0.065 mg/m3 

CO: Below detectable levels 

VOC: Below detectable levels 

H2S: Below Detectable levels 

PM2.5: 7 µg/m3 

PM10: 16 µg/m3 

Location 2: 960 m E at 70.5o from silos (X: 131406 Y: 218831) 

SO2: 0.01 mg/m3 

NO2: 0.09 mg/m3 

CO: Below detectable levels 

VOC: Below detectable levels 

H2S: Below Detectable levels 

PM2.5: 11 µg/m3 

PM10: 25 µg/m3 

Location 3: 890 m W at 264.5o from silos (X: 129607 Y: 218458) 

SO2: 0.18 mg/m3 

NO2: 0.115 mg/m3 

CO: Below detectable levels 

VOC: Below detectable levels 

H2S: Below Detectable levels 

PM2.5: 11 µg/m3 

PM10: 26 µg/m3 

Location 4: 960 m S at 178o from silos (X: 130519 Y: 217571) 

SO2: 0.12 mg/m3 

NO2: 0.107 mg/m3 

CO: Below detectable levels 

VOC: Below detectable levels 

H2S: Below Detectable levels 

PM2.5: 10 µg/m3 

PM10: 23 µg/m3 

Air samples for bio analysis were also taken from all four sites to AUB LEAF, results will follow when available. 

Summary:  

1- no serious chemicals that may harm  

2- fungi Analysis(bio) or results will be available between 48 and 72 hours 

